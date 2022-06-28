Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., saw his bipartisan VA Electronic Health Record Transparency Act of 2021 signed into law by President Biden. The legislation requires the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to report to Congress on the implementation costs and performance reports of the new Electronic Health Records Modernization (EHRM) system.
The EHRM system, according to a press release from Manchin’s office, improves health information storage and better connects VA medical facilities with the Department of Defense (DoD), the U.S. Coast Guard and additional community care providers, allowing clinicians to more easily access a veteran’s full medical profile.
The EHRM system implementation has experienced several challenges. In July 2021, the VA Office of the Inspector General (OIG) released a report indicating that the VA did not report to Congress, as required by law, approximately $2.5 billion in projected costs for information technology (IT) infrastructure related to the deployment of the system. Additionally, a May 2021 OIG report indicated the VA had similarly not reported to Congress an estimated $2.7 billion in physical infrastructure costs for upgrades at medical facilities necessary for the system’s deployment.
The bipartisan legislation requires the VA submit to Congress both a report on the costs of the EHRM system and a report on its performance and outcomes no later than 90 days after the enactment of the legislation and no later than 30 days after the last day of each subsequent fiscal quarter.