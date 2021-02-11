BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — U.S. Interior Department officials on Thursday moved to roll back a Trump administration directive that gave local and state officials power to block purchases of land and water for conservation purposes.
Acting Interior Secretary Scott de la Vega rescinded a November order from former Secretary David Bernhardt that had been criticized by both Republicans and Democrats in Congress.
U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D-W.Va., chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, was pleased the see the Biden administration working to undo the previous administration’s efforts to undermine the Land and Water Conservation Fund.
"When Congress overwhelmingly passed my Great American Outdoors Act last year, it was an acknowledgment of our strong bipartisan commitment to better invest in the protection and preservation of our public lands so that future generations can enjoy them as we have,” Manchin said.
"Following its enactment, I was disappointed that the development of an adequate project list was delayed and that former Secretary Bernhardt placed restrictions on the LWCF in violation of Congressional intent.
"I look forward to working with the Biden Administration to ensure that the Great American Outdoors Act is fully implemented as intended by Congress, and welcome this step towards that today,” Manchin said.
Manchin has been a longtime advocate of the LWCF and, in February 2019, led the John D. Dingell, Jr. Conservation, Management, and Recreation Act through the Senate, which permanently authorized the LWCF.
Last year, Manchin’s Great American Outdoors Act, which provided full and mandatory annual funding of $900 million for the fund, was signed into law.
"Interior’s actions today affirm our support for one of America’s most successful and popular conservation programs,” Principal Deputy Assistant Interior Secretary Shannon Estenoz said in a statement. “We look forward to further strengthening this successful program to ensure that all communities – from hikers and sportsmen to urban and underserved communities – have access to nature and the great outdoors.”
In November, officials announced that $125 million in congressionally authorized spending under the conservation program would buy up private property inside the boundaries of places including Alaska’s Glacier Bay National Park, Kentucky’s Green River National Wildlife Refuge and Florida’s Everglades region.
Besides giving local officials veto power, Bernhardt’s order also limited land acquisitions to property inside the existing boundaries of parks and refuges, rather than expanding their footprint. Trump administration officials had said the order would have allowed the government to fulfill goals that were set when conservation areas were created, by filling in missing pieces of them.
Notable among the critics of the order was Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, a Trump ally, who helped barter a bipartisan agreement that authorized the conservation fund purchases under the Great American Outdoors Act that was signed into law by then-President Donald Trump in August.
Democratic Sens. Tom Udall of New Mexico, Jon Tester of Montana and Manchin also raised objections. They accused the administration of using Bernhardt’s order to circumvent the intent of Congress and squandering the bipartisan goodwill created by passing the law.
— The Register-Herald contributed to this report.