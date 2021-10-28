Sen. Joe Manchin, D-WV, member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $4.5 million from the American Rescue Plan for nine airports in West Virginia, including $59,000 for the Raleigh County Memorial Airport and $22,000 for the Summersville Airport.
West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston received the most funding, $3.1 million.
The funding is distributed through the U.S. Department of Transportation to provide economic relief and increase safety precautions during the Covid-19 pandemic.