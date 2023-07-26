Senate energy committee member Joe Manchin and a panel of experts agree on their frustration over the lengthy approval process for electric transmission lines and natural gas pipelines.
“Permitting reform is essential for more reliable and affordable energy and to make our country more secure,” Manchin, D-W.Va., said Wednesday during a hearing of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
The hearing focused on possibilities for Congress to reform the process for permitting electric transmission lines, pipelines, and energy production on federal lands.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/07/26/manchin-and-energy-experts-on-panel-want-speedier-approval-for-transmission-projects/
