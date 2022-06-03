CHARLESTON — A group of U.S. senators will continue discussions on preventing mass shootings with the goal of drafting a legislative response to this week’s massacre at a Texas elementary school, in which a shooter killed 19 students and two teachers.
Ten Republicans and Democrats — including West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin — are seeking a bipartisan agreement that could make it through the split Senate. If all Democrats vote forsuch a measure, the bill would still need 10 Republicans senators to vote in favor for it to pass.
The work will continue as senators head home for state work periods.
