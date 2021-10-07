ATHENS — An investigation was underway Thursday after a stabbing was reported at a trailer home near a Mercer County drive-in theater.
Mercer County 911 received a call about 12:49 p.m. about a man who was stabbed at a trailer home just inside the gate of the Pipestem Drive-In Theater along Hinton Road.
Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the scene along with other first responders. Investigators could be seen checking the grounds and going inside the trailer home.
Detective-Sgt. S.A. Sommers with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department said at the scene that one man had been transported to Princeton Community Hospital and taken into surgery.
Additional information was not available Thursday while the investigation continued.
