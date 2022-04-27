Man sought after armed robbery in Hurricane

On Tuesday, April 26, at approximately 8:30 p.m., Cpl. J.E. Garren responded to an armed robbery at the Speedway Gas Station located on Teays Valley Road in Hurricane.
An unknown light-skinned black male entered the store wearing black pants and a red zip-up hooded sweatshirt with a mask covering his face.
The man brandished a knife and demanded money. The clerk cooperated and gave the man an undisclosed amount of money before the man fled the store on foot toward Mt. Vernon Road.
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Winfield Detachment at 304-586-2000. This investigation remains active and ongoing.