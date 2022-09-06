Devonte Jamer McItyer, 27, of Detroit, Michigan, was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison, to be followed by four years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to court records, McItyer admitted to selling approximately one ounce of methamphetamine to a confidential informant in Huntington on October 2, 2019. Following the transaction, a law enforcement officer pulled over a vehicle in which McItyer was a passenger. The officer found approximately 142 grams of methamphetamine under McItyer’s seat. McItyer admitted to placing the drugs there for later distribution. McItyer further admitted to possessing a loaded Smith & Wesson .40-caliber pistol also found in the vehicle.
