A Kanawha County man was sentenced Wednesday to three years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine.
According to court documents and statements made in court, John Eric Dickson, 59, of St. Albans, admitted that he supplied co-defendant Rodney Alexander Minter, 62, of Logan, with an ounce of methamphetamine on Jan. 5, 2021, to sell to another individual. Minter pleaded guilty to distribution of 5 grams or more of methamphetamine and faces a mandatory minimum of five years and up to 40 years in prison when he is sentenced on June 9.
Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Courtney L. Cremeans prosecuted the case.