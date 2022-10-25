Robert Dale Eady, 56, was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison, to be followed by a lifetime of supervised release, for enticing a minor to produce and transmit child pornography.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Eady was residing at a St. Albans halfway house in May 2021 when he began communicating with a 13-year-old minor who lived nearby.
Eady had been placed at the facility to finish a 15-year prison sentence for his conviction for distribution of child pornography in United States District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia on May 19, 2010. Eady admitted that during a live video call on May 4, 2021, he enticed and persuaded the young boy to show his genitals. Eady further admitted that he showed his genitals to the boy during the live video call.
