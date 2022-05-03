A Detroit man was sentenced Monday to six years and three months in prison, to be followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Augustus Darryl Jones, Jr., 30, arranged to distribute methamphetamine to a confidential informant on November 10, 2021, in Huntington.
The West Virginia State Police pulled Jones over while he was driving to make the drug transaction and seized 460 grams of methamphetamine from his vehicle. Jones admitted he possessed and intended to distribute the methamphetamine to the informant.
United States District Judge Robert C. Chambers imposed the sentence. Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams prosecuted the case.