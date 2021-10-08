CUMBERLAND, Md. — The mother of Jeffrey Allen Burnham, the Cumberland man charged with killing three people last week, contacted police just hours before the first victim was found dead inside her Fourth Street home out of concern for her son’s mental stability, according to district court documents.
Evelyn Burnham also reportedly told detectives that her son Brian Robinette was a pharmacist and that Jeffrey Burnham had made statements that he needed to confront his brother about administering COVID-19 vaccines, which Jeffrey Burnham indicated he believed were being used by the government to poison people, court filings said.
Burnham, 46, is accused in the shooting deaths of Brian Robinette, 58, and his wife Kelly Sue Robinette, 57, whose bodies were found inside their Howard County home on Sept. 30.
A day earlier, Burnham is alleged to have killed 83-year-old Rebecca Jewell Reynolds, of Cumberland, who was found dead with a laceration to her throat and a pillow over her face. A broken vase, toppled cane and cordless phone were found nearby, indicating signs of a struggle, the court documents indicated.
The discovery was made by neighbor Ron Kifer, a friend of the victim, who checked the residence where Reynolds’ Lincoln Corsair was missing from the driveway and a gate was left open.
According to the documents, the circumstances were suspicious to Kifer, who had reportedly spoken to Reynolds earlier in the day.
Kifer accessed the residence with a key he had for the property located between Pennsylvania Avenue and South Street a short distance from Industrial Boulevard.
Cumberland Police and an Allegany County Combined Criminal Investigation Unit detective linked Burnham to the crime and, the next day, an arrest warrant was issued. The state medical examiner ruled Reynolds’ death a homicide.
Also that day, Reynolds’ stolen Lincoln automobile was found abandoned on Kerger Road in Ellicott City by Howard County Police. The location is a short distance from the Robinette home.
A search warrant was then executed at the Robinette residence where both victims were in an upstairs area of the residence. Multiple spent .40-caliber shell casings were located throughout the residence, court records said.
Police determined at the scene that Burnham stole his brother’s 2007 Chevrolet Corvette.
Investigation later determined that the stolen Corvette was driven through the Baltimore Harbor Tunnel at 8:34 a.m. on Sept. 30 with the top down by a middle-aged, white man wearing sunglasses and fitting the description of Burnham, court records show.
Burnham has been jailed at the Allegany County Detention Center without bail since Tuesday after waiving extradition from West Virginia following his arrest last Friday in the town of Davis in Tucker County.
Investigators said early in the investigation that all three victims were “targeted.”
Burnham resided with his mother in the 200 block of Pulaski Street in Cumberland. His mother told police her son had a security system in a bedroom he maintained in the dwelling.
The residence was searched by Cumberland Police after Reynolds’ body was discovered. An empty box for a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson handgun was found at that time, according to court records.
The documents also show that Reynolds and Evelyn Burnham were classmates and that Jeffrey Burnham had previously been inside the Reynolds property.
Charges of first-degree murder were obtained and the case is expected to be presented to a Howard County grand jury to formally charge by indictment, according to Howard County Police.
Burnham is scheduled to appear in a preliminary hearing Nov. 5 in Allegany County District Court.
A review of Burnham’s court records in Maryland showed he was charged with possession of a controlled substance in May 1995 by Natural Resources Police and was cited for fishing for bass in closed season in June 2004 in Rocky Gap State Park.
Evelyn Burnham reportedly told Cumberland Police on Sept. 29 that her son had made statements that the FBI was after him and her. It could not be determined immediately what action police took in response to her complaint.
She called Cumberland Police again on Sept. 30 after her son called, stating that he had to return Reynolds’ vehicle.