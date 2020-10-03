A Dorothy man who raped and impregnated a 13-year-old victim and sexually assaulted a second victim pleaded guilty to various charges in Raleigh County Circuit Court on Wednesday, Raleigh Prosecuting Attorney Kristen Keller said.
Travis Wayne Humphrey, 40, pleaded guilty in Raleigh Circuit Court to second degree sexual assault, two counts of attempted sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, or person of trust, and attempted first degree sexual assault.
As part of the plea deal, he agreed to serve consecutive sentences of 13 to 34 years and to undergo sex offender supervision for 50 years. He must also register as a lifetime sex offender on the national sex offender registry.
Humphrey was charged in April 2018 with first degree sexual assault and first degree sexual abuse, after a 13-year-old gave birth in 2016. DNA tests showed that Humphrey impregnated her.
The girl told investigators that Humphrey had taken her and several other children on an overnight trip to a cabin near Dorothy. Police reports say that he gave them alcohol.
The girl told police that she did not remember having sex with Humphrey and that the overnight trip was the only time Humphrey could have assaulted her.
Keller said that Humphrey also assaulted a family member of the victim. He had intoxicated the girl at the same cabin. She said that, when she woke up, Humphrey was on top of her.