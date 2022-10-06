Norman Leon Geipe II, 39, pleaded guilty Thursday to resisting a federal officer causing bodily injury.
According to court records, deputy U.S. Marshals approached Geipe outside a Parkersburg homeless shelter on Jan. 14, 2021, and told Geipe they had an arrest warrant alleging he had failed to register as a sex offender.
Geipe physically resisted the attempt to take him into custody and bit the left forearm of one of the deputy U.S. Marshals, breaking the skin and drawing blood.
Giepe is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 26 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.
