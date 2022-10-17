Ivan Lee Burton, 47, of Columbus, Ohio, pleaded guilty Monday to distribution of methamphetamine.
According to court records, Burton sold approximately 24 grams of methamphetamine on August 3 to a confidential informant in Parkersburg.
Burton admitted to conspiring with others to complete numerous drug transactions in the Parkersburg area between April and September. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, he further admitted to using other individuals to sell drugs, including methamphetamine and cocaine base, also known as “crack,” during this time.
Burton is scheduled to be sentenced on January 12 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a $1 million fine.
• • •
Jamie Edward Smith, 35, of Montgomery, pleaded guilty Monday to distribution of methamphetamine.
According to court records, Smith sold approximately 18 grams of methamphetamine on February 22 to a confidential informant on Third Avenue in Montgomery for $350. Smith admitted to selling additional quantities of methamphetamine totaling approximately 51 grams to the confidential informant in Montgomery on two other occasions in February 2022. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Smith further admitted to possessing a pistol and showing it to the confidential informant during one of the transactions.
Smith is scheduled to be sentenced on January 18 and faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, at least three years of supervised release and up to a $1 million fine.
• • •
Lester Taylor Barnhouse, 43, of Craigsville, pleaded guilty Monday to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.
According to court records, Barnhouse fled from law enforcement officers trying to arrest him on March 13. During the pursuit, Barnhouse hid a backpack under a waterfall in the woods near Nallen in Nicholas County. An officer following Barnhouse’s tracks in the snow found the backpack, which contained approximately 646.6 grams of methamphetamine, 129 grams of fentanyl, a loaded Taurus Millennium G2 pistol, and $6,740.
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Barnhouse admitted that he intended to sell the methamphetamine and fentanyl, and that the cash was proceeds from drug transactions.
Barnhouse is scheduled to be sentenced on January 23 and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years and up to life in prison, five years of supervised release, and a $10 million fine.
