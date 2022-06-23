A Raleigh County man was sentenced Wednesday to two years and six months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, for aiding and abetting the destruction of an energy facility, a known mine located across Boone and Lincoln counties.
According to court documents and statements made in court, Charles Stanley, 51, of Shady Spring, admitted to working with others to steal multiple pieces of specialized mining equipment from the known mine in 2019.
The thefts forced the mine to shut down for a period of two weeks as the mine was unable to function without the stolen pieces of equipment.
The thefts also resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars of damage to the mine.