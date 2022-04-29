After two days of trial, a federal jury convicted a Boone County man Thursday of attempting to damage the property of an energy facility, identified as a known mine located across Boone and Lincoln counties.
Evidence at trial revealed Brandon Beverly, 46, of Whitesville, helped to steal specialized mine equipment from the known mine in May and June 2019, resulting in more than $5,000 in damage.
Beverly is scheduled to be sentenced on July 28 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.
Senior United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr. presided over the jury trial.