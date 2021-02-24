PRINCETON — A Mercer County man is facing a charge of first-degree sexual assault, accused of having inappropriate sexual contact with one female juvenile during the last two years and with an adult female individual who said she was assaulted when she was a juvenile.
Roger Allen Bennett Sr., no age available, of Mercer County, was charged with first-degree sexual assault, according to a criminal complaint filed by Trooper J.L. Wood of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment.
Wood said he was contacted Jan. 26 by a woman who said that she knew a female juvenile who said that Bennett had touched her vagina "multiple times over the last couple of years." The juvenile stated during a forensic interview in early February with Child Protect of Mercer County Inc. that Bennett had touched her in such a manner during the last two years.
In the report, Wood said that he was contacted by an adult female who stated that Bennett had touched her vagina when she was 8 years old. The woman said that she told adults she knew about the incident but was not believed and law enforcement was never contacted.
On Feb. 9, after completing a Miranda Rights form, Bennett was interviewed.
"During the interview, the accused denied the allegations made by the victim and the co-victim," Wood said.
Bennett said during the interview that the first victim did come to stay at his residence several times, and one time he woke up to find that the juvenile had climbed on him and was "straddling" him, and he pushed her off.
Bennett was arrested on Feb. 16. There was no record of him Wednesday at Southern Regional Jail in Beaver.
