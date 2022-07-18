Terrence Poindexter, 39, of Charleston, died from injuries received in a single vehicle motorcycle crash on U.S. Route 119 in the Julian area of Boone County on Saturday night.
According to state patrol officers, Poindexter was traveling along U.S. Route 119 at approximately 7:45 p.m. and lost control of the motorcycle and crashed. He was transported from the scene to Boone Memorial Hospital where he died to injuries sustained in the accident.
