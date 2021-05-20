A man has been charged with murder after a shooting Tuesday in Gilboa, according to a press release from Nicholas County Sheriff William F. Nunley.
Ricky Eugene Kincaid, 59, and James Albert Fitzwater II, 47, were in a physical altercation around 7:20 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, on Hutchinson Branch Road in Gilboa, according to the press release, and Kincaid shot Fitzwater with a pistol. Fitzwater was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital; he has since succumbed to his injuries.
Kincaid was taken to Central Regional Jail on charges of attempted murder, wanton endangerment, and malicious wounding. After Fitzwater's death, the attempted murder charge was increased to a murder charge.
Sgt. B.J. Holdren of the Nicholas County Sheriff's Department is investigating.