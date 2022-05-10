Man charged with murder for Sunday shooting

One person has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to a weekend shooting in Raleigh County that left one dead and another injured.
Zephaniah Joel Branham, 20, was arrested Tuesday and charged with murder in the first degree, malicious wounding and delivery of a controlled substance.
These charges stem from a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon at the Country Inn and Suites on Harper Road in Beckley.
When law enforcement arrived at the scene, they found two gunshot victims on the third floor of the hotel. One of the gunshot victims died at the scene, and the other was transported to a local hospital.
The names of those victims have not been released.
According to the West Virginia Regional Jail website, Branham was booked into Southern Regional Jail at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Bond was not listed.