The Family Dollar store in Rock Creek was robbed at gunpoint at about 3 p.m. Friday, according to a press release from the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office.
The Raleigh County Sheriff's Office, West Virginia Department of Natural Resources Police, and West Virginia State Police all responded. As a result of the investigation, detectives with the Raleigh County Sheriff's Office arrested Michael Wayne Metheny, 31, of Rock Creek. He has been charged with first degree robbery. At the time of the press release, Metheny was being processed; he was to be placed in Southern Regional Jail pending arraignment.