A Berkeley County man was sentenced to 15 years in prison for a child exploitation offense in Bluefield on Monday.
James Braddock Biggerman, 21, of Hedgesville, previously pleaded guilty to attempted enticement of a minor.
According to the plea agreement and statements made in court, Biggerman admitted that in June and July 2020, he communicated with a 13-year-old female in Bluefield via Snapchat and text messages. During those conversations, he asked the minor female to engage in sexual activity with him and send him sexually explicit images and videos of herself.
Biggerman also offered to pay the minor female $100 to engage in sexual activity.
Biggerman admitted to having similar conversations during the same time frame with another 13-year-old female located in Charleston.
Biggerman admitted that on July 18, 2020, he traveled from Hedgesville to Bluefield in order to meet the first minor to engage in sexual activity. He then planned to transport that minor to Charleston in order to have sex with both minors and video record the sexual activity.
Biggerman was arrested on July 18, 2020, when he arrived at the location where he had arranged to meet the minor in Bluefield.
Following his release from prison, Biggerman will serve a 30-year term of supervised release and be required to register as a sex offender.