Man accused of shooting arrested

Beckley police have made an arrest in the Saturday night Chili Night shooting in downtown Beckley.
Colton Eric Adkins, 23, of MacArthur has been charged with five counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm.
No one was injured in the shooting.
According to a post on the Beckley Police Department’s Facebook page Saturday night, the shooting was unrelated to Beckley’s Chili Night, which was wrapping up a few blocks away from where the shooting took place.
The shooting was initially reported around 8:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of the Charles House, which is located in the 200 block of South Heber Street.
Officers assigned to work the festival as well as others on duty responded to the scene, where they found no victims and no one with injuries.
Adkins was arrested following a separate incident of brandishing a firearm on Monday, Oct. 10, at Sheetz on Robert C. Byrd Drive.
A Glock .40 caliber handgun was recovered.
Adkins is being held in Southern Regional Jail awaiting court proceedings.
“This type of behavior will not be tolerated at a family event and we will utilize all investigative methods necessary to be able to charge those individuals that caused panic at the event,” Chief Dean Bailey said in a press release.
“This is an active investigation and additional arrests are anticipated,” Bailey added.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Beckley Police Department or Crime Stoppers of WV via their free P3 Tis app. Cash rewards may be paid for information leading to an arrest in this incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.