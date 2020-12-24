The 13th annual New Haven Christmas Project is one of the giving organizations which had to tweak its method of operation this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
However, organizers and volunteers still managed to get Christmas goodies into the hands of local children in the New Haven District school attendance area.
On Friday and Saturday, Dec. 11-12, the New Haven Christmas Project staged a drive-through delivery project which allowed local children to get a little something extra for Christmas.
Longtime director Rick Lewis admitted this year was different.
"We had to change a lot of things different this year because of Covid, of course," Lewis said. "We were very fortunate that John and Connie Jones let us use the Nuttall gym. They let us use it for the flood, and it's just a great community center.
"We'd rather do it the other way (a bigger, more in-person event at Midland Trail High School held in the past), but what we have has worked out really well. In previous years at Midland Trail, we were able to let them 'shop' for what they wanted (children for their parents and parents for their children). Next year, we hope to be back at Midland Trail."
On the delivery weekend earlier in December, organizers called parents of children who were signed up and they were given a time to arrive at the former Nuttall Middle School in Fayette County for a drive-through pickup of Christmas items. "Every child gets three to four items apiece, and they also get a backpack loaded down with stuff, as well," Lewis said.
Letters had previously been sent out through schools in the New Haven District, and "we work well with Toys for Tots, the Fayette County DHHR and the Fayette County Toy Fund to make sure everybody (is taken care of)."
Donations from the community are used to spread out locally to purchase items to present to the children. "We shop different places and try to keep the money in the community, and that works out well for everybody," Lewis said.
Even after the distribution weekend, the project continues to provide Christmas cheer to families in the area through Christmas. As of Dec. 23, Lewis estimated that 365 families have been served in 2020, which is more than 100 ahead of last year.
Safety restrictions caused by Covid-19 meant that some of the volunteers who have been active in the past couldn't take part this year, he noted. "Unfortunately this year, we weren't able to use all that help."
Lewis' family members remain a critical lifeline to him in putting the New Haven Christmas Project on every year, he said. Wife Susan and daughters Allison and Emily "are kind of the masterminds now."
North Carolina-based Southern Baptist Ministry and the Appalachian Bible Ministry provided backpacks this year, and volunteers from the Mount Hope Lions Club were on hand as they have been in the past. Lewis also was appreciative of the hard work put in by his co-chair, Christi McGraw, Theresa White, Dianna Thompson and other volunteers.
"I'd like to thank all the local churches and businesses that have donated, because we couldn't do it without them," stressed Lewis.
• • •
An even longer-running Fayette Christmas staple, the Fayette County Christmas Toy Fund, called an audible in 2020 but still managed to make Christmas brighter for numerous local families.
According to program coordinator Cassie Ortiz, the FCCTF provided toys to more than 550 local children this year. She estimated that 275 families were served.
"Because of Covid, we had to alter our party into a drive-through toy pickup," Ortiz explained. "Everyone was very understanding and grateful, and at the end of the day, kids are getting toys, and that's what matters.
"I feel that the families that received toys were very thankful for the assistance since so many are struggling right now. I know that I personally was very excited for the ability to make any child's year a little brighter with everything the kids have lost this year."
The Fayette County Christmas Toy Fund is a 501c3 charity managed by the Canyon Rim Rotary Club through the Fayette County Rotary Foundation. Ortiz calls the project a "100 percent group/joint effort from many good people in Fayette and surrounding counties."
In addition to several private donors, the fund this year received donations from Mac's Toy Fund in Beckley; Hamilton, Burgess, Young and Pollard; United Bank, Pendleton Community Bank, Fayette County National Bank, Stephen New Law Firm, Crown Vinyl, WV American Water (local office), FiconBush and several others.
"We gave away nearly 30 bicycles (all with helmets) and over 1,800 toys," she said.
