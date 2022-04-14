More than 1,000 cereal boxes of all sizes and colors lined the halls of New River Intermediate School on Thursday for the purpose of teaching students about science as well as the importance of giving.
School Counselor Heather Pack said the exercise was part of the school’s second cereal box challenge.
As part of the challenge students are tasked with bringing in cereal boxes for the purpose of donating them to a local food pantry.
“The students take one week to raise as much cereal as they can and we do STEM ((science, technology, engineering and mathematics) lessons and we talk about kinetic energy and we also talk about the benefits of giving back to our community,” Pack said.
“...Then we have the celebration day, which was today, and we line up the cereal boxes in the hall and we knock them all down like dominoes and all the students get to watch that domino happen in our hallways.”
By lining up the boxes throughout the school, Pack said the students are also able to see for themselves just how big of an impact they can make when they work together to make a difference.
Pack said the line of cereal boxes started upstairs in the fifth-grade hallway. It then made its way down the fifth-grade hallway, down a set of stairs and then all the way through the bottom part of the school before going into an elevator and making its way back up to the fifth-grade hallway, where it finally ended, all while students and staff watched and cheered.
In just one week, Pack said the third-, fourth- and fifth-graders at New River Intermediate were able to collect 1,317 boxes of cereal.
Pack said the students at the school aren’t just making a difference in their community but in their school as well as many families with children at New River Intermediate utilize the food pantries the cereal boxes will be donated to.
Pack said New River Intermediate also challenged Fayetteville PK-8 students to participate in the cereal box challenge. She said Fayetteville PK-8 was able to raise 70 more cereal boxes than New River Intermediate.
“It’s all in good fun though, and it’s all for the community,” Pack said.