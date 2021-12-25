Triton Construction crews have started work on a $6.7 million plan to move a portion of W.Va. 41 at Stanaford Road, Rural Acres Drive and Eisenhower Drive and to replace a bridge.
West Virginia Division of Highways District 10 Engineer Ryland Musick said Wednesday that Triton won the bid for the project earlier this year. Construction crews are expected to finish the new roadway around June 2023, according to Musick.
WVDHOH officials reported on the state website that Triton placed the lowest bid in March at $6.7 million. The bid is to realign the roadway and to replace a bridge on Rural Acres Drive near its intersection with Eisenhower.
Beckley Mayor Rob Rappold said on Tuesday that the intersection is "kind of expensive" and that the city has needed the improvement for several years.
"The bridge itself needs to be replaced," Rappold said. "It's very old.
"Our hope is that Department of Highways will because we think there are federal funds available."
He reported that DOH has had the project "on their drawing board" for a number of years.
Rappold said the DOH project will create a new intersection at Eisenhower Drive, Stanaford Road and Rural Acres Drive.
"With the coming of the Z-Way, or the Beckley Bypass, it made sense," he said, adding that the new intersection will make the Z-Way more accessible to motorists. "We're pleased the funding is now available, to keep that project moving."
He said the city will likely close the section of Rails to Trails, the city's trail system for walking and biking, during construction.
"There will be a temporary dead end when construction is completed," he added.
Triton is realigning the split at Stanaford Road.
Most recently, Triton widened the 8-mile stretch of the West Virginia Turnpike between U.S. 19 at the Interstate 64/Interstate 77 split.