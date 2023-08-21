ATHENS, W.Va. – Concord University will host an observance of the reopening of the Main Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 22, at 4 p.m. in the Alexander Fine Arts Center on campus.
The public is invited, but should RSVP at advancement@concord.edu or call 304-384-6311.
The event, affectionately named “Intermission,” will officially end Phase I of a fundraising effort to update the facility that was built in 1969. This is the first upgrade of the main Theatre to take place.
Some 782 seats, original to the building’s construction, had suffered wear and tear throughout the more than 50 years it has served the Concord community. Other areas of the theater were outdated or in need of repair.
Phase I began with “A Seat for U” campaign, where individuals were able to purchase a theater seat, creating a lasting legacy for the donor in one of the most popular spaces on campus. The seats came with an engraved name plate.
“Thanks to the generous donors of Concord University, we were able to raise funds to not only replace the seating, but to also take the project further by making upgrades to carpeting, sound and stage areas,” said Sarah Turner, Vice President of Advancement. “We are excited to begin ‘Act Two’ of the upgrades to the theater soon.”
Act Two, will provide upgrades to other areas of the theater that were also original to the building’s construction. Those include lighting, technical and stage support and new seating for the H.C. Paul Theatre.
