Demolition work on two Main Street buildings that were damaged during a roof fall in June is progressing cautiously, Mayor Rob Rappold said Monday.
The roof of the Walton’s Bonding Building caved in on June 24 around 3:30 a.m., due most likely to an architectural defect, city officials reported. Nobody was harmed during the roof fall, largely because of the time of morning that the collapse occurred.
Adjacent buildings, including the New Taylor Law Office building next door and the nearby Jan Care building, also sustained damage.
The New law building was totaled, owner Steve New reported in July.
Main Street has been closed between South Fayette Street and North Kanawha Street since June 24, in order to protect motorists and pedestrians from a potential fall.
Crews from Empire Salvage have been working since the first week of
August to demolish the building.
In mid-August, workers stalled when they encountered a shaky “party” wall between the Walton building and an adjoining building on the side facing North Kanawha, city treasurer Billie Trump said in August.
Since then, demolition has proceeded. Rappold said Monday that crews have removed the Main Street front of both buildings and that demolition of the top floor and the rear of the buildings is progressing “well.”
“Demolition continues in a very cautious manner, in order to protect adjacent buildings,” said Rappold.
There is no projected date for when the demolition will be completed. Main Street will re-open to traffic once there is no threat of a building fall, Rappold said in July.