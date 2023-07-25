CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Former House of Delegates member Virginia Mahan died Monday following a long bout with cancer.
Mahan served eight terms in the House from 1996 to 2012. She was 74.
Mahan, a Democrat, represented Summers County at the Statehouse. She and a former House speaker, the late Bob Kiss, served together in the multi-member 27th District that represented both Raleigh and Summers counties.
Former House Majority Leader Rick Staton called Mahan “one of the most compassionate people I ever knew. "
Positions she held in the legislature included chair of the Select Committee on Children and Juvenile Issues. She was the first female delegate appointed to the Joint Committee on Government and Finance.
Following her time in the House, Mahan served as a legislative liaison for the state Department of Health and Human Resources.
— By Jeff Jenkins, MetroNews
