Madrith Chambers executor named

After hearing petitions in March from two of the late Madrith Chambers’ children and their attorneys, Raleigh County Commission decided to appoint Chambers’ oldest daughter as the executor of Chambers’ estate.
Raleigh Commission President Dave Tolliver and commissioners Linda Epling and Greg Duckworth considered the requests of Chambers’ daughter Stephanie Rosario of California and her son Patrick Bennett of Beckley.
Both Rosario and Bennett had asked the county to appoint them as executor of their mother’s estate, after Chambers, 86, fell in December.
Chambers, named a Distinguished West Virginian by Gov. Jim Justice, underwent an emergency hip surgery and died on Dec. 20.
“The three commissioners discussed this estate for Mrs. Chambers,” Tolliver said Thursday. “And we finally made the decision.
“It was a very difficult decision, and we talked about it, and we thought the best administrator for her estate would be her daughter, Stephanie Rosario.
“I know she lives in California, but she promised to come back to Beckley and settle her estate.”
Tolliver and Duckworth did not offer reasons for the decision except to say that Rosario seemed the best of Chambers’ children to handle her estate.
Tolliver emphasized that the decision was “extremely difficult” and told the family that he had great respect for Chambers, whom he knew.
Attorney Robert Dunlap presented Bennett’s case to Commission while attorney Brandon Gray presented Rosario’s request.
Dunlap was a personal friend of Chambers and was also her attorney. In December, prior to her death, he had prepared documents that named Bennett as Chambers’ medical power of attorney and general power of attorney. Chambers had signed the documents and, according to Dunlap, she indicated she wanted to name Bennett as the executor of her estate but said she would do it at another time.
Chambers went to stay with Bennett and his fiancée, Shavonne English, later in December. While there, Gray told Commission, she fell and broke her hip. She died after the surgery, about three days after the fall.
Jennifer Chambers of Beckley, Chambers’ daughter, said Wednesday that she agreed with the decision and wanted to publicly thank Tolliver, Duckworth and Epling for their time and attention to the family’s case.
Gov. Jim Justice named Chambers a Distinguished West Virginian in 2019. A longtime representative of Beckley Common Council Ward 5, Chambers founded the Kids Classic Festival, promoted community policing and was responsible for the annexation of Red Brush into city limits and expansion of sanitation services to the district.