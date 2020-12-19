Despite changes in format forced by the Covid-19 virus, supporters continue to come through for Mac’s Toy Fund. Monetary donations are rolling in from all around southern West Virginia, as well as other areas of the United States.
Barred by the pandemic from holding its 90th annual toy distribution to Raleigh County children, Mac’s opted to award grants to a number of area nonprofit organizations that share its mission in aiding children.
Among the grantees was Mountainheart Community Services, which last week distributed 150 bags of toys, socks and shoes to children below poverty guidelines.
The most recent monetary donations to Mac’s Toy Fund are from:
Mary Tucker of Rhodell, in honor of grandmother, Maggie Larkin, $30
Steve and Marietta Torrico of Daniels, $100
Anonymous, $50
Frank and Trima Miller of Beckley, $100
Edward and Barbara Rose of Beaver, in memory of Chloe Shea Those Keffer, $150
Peggy Cook of Beckley, $100
Polly Jo Cook of Beckley, $100
Patricia Smith of Beckley, $50
Tom and Sally Lemke of Daniels, $150
Linda Day and family of Beckley, in loving memory of husband Kenneth Day, $50
James and Nella Boblett of Beckley, in honor of Brett, Maggie and Oliver, $100
John and Kierstin Tudor of Beckley, $100
John and Ginny Beasley of Beckley, for Delany, Evan, Parker and Sadie, $250
Patricia Johnston and Lawrence Frail of Beckley, in memory of Pat and Harold Johnston, $200
L.R. Williams of Shady Spring, $50
John and Phyllis Darling of Beaver, in memory of James Madison, Ella Frances and Edgar Hale, Thelma and Allan Darling, Teenie, Clyde and Jimmy Hill and Louise, $225
Walt and Linda Harper of Beckley, in honor of grandchildren Sofi and Zoe, $100
Thomas Thorne of Beckley, in memory of Brenda Kay Brammer Thorne, $100
Oak Grove Farm, in honor of Brad and Sherry Scott, who honor God in everything they do, $100
Michelle Rond, in memory of Carl Tillley, $25
John Keppe, $10
Crab Orchard MacArthur Lions Club, $100
Jeannie Todaro of Fayetteville, $100
JoAnn Rhodes of Beckley, $25
Bethlehem Chapter #71 Order of Eastern Star, $90
Anonymous, $300
Tammy Hancock of Beckley, in memory of husband Phil Hancock and parents Paul and Lib Hancock and Elbert and Nellie Vance, $50
Marcella and James Cook of Shady Spring, $50
Eugene and Patty Gray of Beckley, $50
Kathy Bailey of Beckley, in memory of sister Tammy Foster Patterson, $100
Duane Sellards of Beckley, $100
Charles W. Cappellari of Beckley, $500
Bobby and Mary Ann Eccles of Beckley, $100
Kathie Thornhill of San Diego, Calif., in memory of Warren and Carol Thornhill, $500
Today’s total: $4,605
Total to date: $10,395
Donations can be sent to:
Mac’s Toy Fund
512 Maxwell Hill Road
Beckley, WV 25801