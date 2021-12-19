Mac’s Toy Fund continues to welcome donors
For 91 years, Mac’s Toy Fund has been helping families in Raleigh County have a special Christmas each year.
Toys, coats, bikes and more have been donated over the years to families who need them most. Similar to last year, Mac’s Toy Fund officials have decided to award grants in 2021. Rather than buy toys to distribute, Mac’s Toy Fund has awarded grants to charitable organizations that give out toys, coats and the like to children. Monetary donations received will help offset the cost of these grants.
The most recent monetary donations to Mac’s Toy Fund are from:
l Geraldine Anderson - $40
l Anonymous - $50
l Anonymous in honor of Brad & Sherry Scott - $100
l Beckley Bunco Babes - $84
l Calfee Funeral Home - $150
l David & Carolyn Davis “all for the kids” - $250
l Bob & Mary Ann Eccles - $100
l Fred Ferri, Jr - $50
l William H. File, III - $300
l Jeff & Skye Hall - $50
l Mike & Margie Honaker - $50
l Darrell & Carolyn Lilly in memory of Janette G. Lilly - $100
l Chuck and Cora Littlejohn in memory of Tresa and Charlie Bowling, $100
l Jeanie Moore in loving memory of Darrell Moore and in honor of grandchildren Oliver & Reagan - $30
l Andrew & Stephanie Moscarito - $100
l Willis & Kathy Nordlund in memory of Dee Dee Corey - $50
l Richard Reed - $50
l Kenneth & Ramona Reynolds - $50
l Brycen Sawyers of Layland in memory of his Great Great Grandma Truesby Martin - $25
l Dick & Teddie Sepkowski - $25
l Jerry & Pat Shaffer in memory of Maxine Shaffer and French Aurentz - $50
l Karen Thomas - $100
l Douglas Willis in memory of Warren Thornhill - $200
Today’s total: $2,104
Total to date: $9,229.00
Donations can be sent to:
Mac’s Toy Fund
129 Main Street, Ste 301
Beckley, WV 25801