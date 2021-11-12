Mac's Toy Fund awards grants to benefit children for Christmas

For 91 years, Mac's Toy Fund has been helping families in Raleigh County have a special Christmas each year.
Toys, coats, bikes and more have been donated over the years to families who need them most. Similar to last year, Mac’s Toy Fund officials have decided to award grants in 2021. Rather than buy toys to distribute, Mac’s Toy Fund has awarded grants to charitable organizations that give out toys, coats and the like to children.
Pete Torrico, Mac’s Toy Fund representative, said, “Thanks to our contributors and the Beckley Area Foundation, Mac’s Toy Fund was able to distribute $40,500 to 17 organizations to help children of Raleigh County have a Merry Christmas.”
Grants awarded:
Beckley Dream Center
Bread of Life Outreach Center
GFWC Woman’s Club of Beckley
Harmony for Hope, Inc.
Helping Hands Community Resource Center, Inc.
Hope in the Mountains, Inc.
Hope Ministries Outreach
Hope Restored Community Enrichment
International Association of Fire Fighters Local 795
Love from the Neighborhood (Pressley Ridge)
MountainHeart Community Services, Inc.
Quota Club of Beckley
Raleigh County Community Action Association, Inc.
Raleigh County Public Library
Toys for Tots
United Way of Southern West Virginia
Zion West Virginia, Inc.
Mac's Toy Fund is still seeking monetary donations as it does every year. Donations received will offset the cost of the grants that are awarded each year.
Anyone interested in donating to Mac’s Toy Fund may mail contributions to 129 Main St. Suite 301, Beckley, WV 25801. Please put “Mac’s Toy Fund” in the memo.