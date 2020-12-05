Mac's Toy Fund acknowledges donations

Hundreds of shoppers and volunteers buzz around the floor area of the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center during another the 2014 Mac’s Toy Fund Party. Donors and volunteers make the party possible.file photo by Brad Davis/The Register-Herald 

Peggy Brown of Beckley, $50

Scott and Suzanne Cole of Sarasota, Fla., $59

Chuck and Cora Littlejohn of Crab Orchard, in memory of Tresa and Charlie Bowling, $100

Tony and Aneta Bazzie of Beckley, $25

William H. File III of Beckley, $300

Mike and Margaret Honaker of Beckley, $100

Jim and Ellen Anderson of Ghent, in honor of great-grandchildren Noelle, Sophie, Samantha, Jillian, Avery, Elliott and Oliver, $70

Lloyd and Brenda Fox of Beaver, $100

Joe and Deborah Voloski of Mount Hope, in memory of John Voloski, $50

Anonymous, $30

Eddie and Theresa Stafford of Beckley for grandchildren Luke, Dillon, Lexi and Jaxon, $75

Lucy Bone of Beckey, $100

Nora Lester of Ghent, $50

Paul and Irene Martin of Oak Hill, $50

Fred Ferri Jr. of Oak Hill, $50

Lynn and Bill O'Brien of Beckley, in honor of grandchildren Taylor, Bella, Kinsey and Eli, $100

William and Lynda Eades of Beckley, $100

Bill and Nancy Cameron of Daniels, $125

Anonymous, $25

Anonymous, $100

Anonymous, $35

Anonymous, $100

N.L. Hawkins of Beckley, $100

Today's total: $2,110

Total to date: $4,000

Monetary donations can be mailed to:

Mac's Toy Fund

512 Maxwell Hill Road

Beckley, WV 25801

