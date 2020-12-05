Mac's Toy Fund acknowledges donations

Peggy Brown of Beckley, $50
Scott and Suzanne Cole of Sarasota, Fla., $59
Chuck and Cora Littlejohn of Crab Orchard, in memory of Tresa and Charlie Bowling, $100
Tony and Aneta Bazzie of Beckley, $25
William H. File III of Beckley, $300
Mike and Margaret Honaker of Beckley, $100
Jim and Ellen Anderson of Ghent, in honor of great-grandchildren Noelle, Sophie, Samantha, Jillian, Avery, Elliott and Oliver, $70
Lloyd and Brenda Fox of Beaver, $100
Joe and Deborah Voloski of Mount Hope, in memory of John Voloski, $50
Anonymous, $30
Eddie and Theresa Stafford of Beckley for grandchildren Luke, Dillon, Lexi and Jaxon, $75
Lucy Bone of Beckey, $100
Nora Lester of Ghent, $50
Paul and Irene Martin of Oak Hill, $50
Fred Ferri Jr. of Oak Hill, $50
Lynn and Bill O'Brien of Beckley, in honor of grandchildren Taylor, Bella, Kinsey and Eli, $100
William and Lynda Eades of Beckley, $100
Bill and Nancy Cameron of Daniels, $125
Anonymous, $25
Anonymous, $100
Anonymous, $35
Anonymous, $100
N.L. Hawkins of Beckley, $100
Today's total: $2,110
Total to date: $4,000
Monetary donations can be mailed to:
Mac's Toy Fund
512 Maxwell Hill Road
Beckley, WV 25801