"The loyalty and generosity of Mac’s Toy Fund donors is inspiring,” said the fund’s president, Dawn A. Dayton.
In a year of uncertainty and change, those donors stepped up once again, Dayton said, to provide more than $15,000 to help bring cheer to the children of Raleigh County.
“This was Mac’s 90th year and with the changes necessitated by Covid-19, we feared that we would have to totally cancel the fund because the way Mac’s operates, social distancing is just not possible," she said.
“So we developed a plan that enlisted the help of other nonprofit organizations that assist children.”
Mac’s granted these organizations $35,000 in special, one-time grants to put on smaller events to help the children, Dayton explained.
The monetary donations received this year will be used to offset the cost of those grants,
Dayton, along with Mac’s Vice President Pete Torrico and Treasurer Sherrie Hunter, are most grateful to these organizations and the many donors who kept Mac’s up and running and ready to face its 91st, uninterrupted year of giving in 2021.
The most recent donations to Mac’s Toy Fund are from:
Matt McCray, $100
Anonymous, $20
Tracy and Janie Webber of Daniels, $100
After Market Specialties, in memory of James Meadows, $100
David Davis of Crab Orchard, in memory of Judy C. Davis and all of the grandchildren. “It’s all for the kids,” $250
In honor of Amber Hatfield, Crystal Meador, Erin Hampton, Trina Lawson, Noah and Tiffany Kapp, $105
Susan and Gene Pietrantozzi of Beaver, in memory of Rita Richmond, $50
Brycen Sawyers of Layland, in memory of his great-great-grandma, Truesby Martin, who gave every year, $25
Terry and Jacquelyn Musick of Beckley, $200
Bruce and Patty Greene of District Heights, Md., in memory of their children, Ira Greene and Norma Greene and Baby Victoria, $100
Today’s total: $1,050
Total to date: $15,525
Donations can be sent to:
Mac’s Toy Fund
512 Maxwell Hill Road
Beckley, WV 25801
Electronic donations an be made at PayPal.com/macstoyfund.