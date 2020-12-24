And so this is Christmas — in a pandemic.
Whee Mac’s Toy Fund organizers began planning — or should we say worrying — how they would pull off the 90th annual toy distribution, they tried to be creative in their thinking.
Handing out toys at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center as the fund normally does would likely turn into a super-spreader event given the proximity of the 2,000 or more recipients and volunteers who would be unable to practice social distancing and other precautions we are warned to use.
To solve the problem and to keep Mac’s 90 consecutive years of aiding Raleigh County children in celebrating a happier holiday, organizers settled on the idea of awarding grants to a number of area nonprofits that serve smaller groups and could thereby meet the pandemic guidelines.
No used toys were collected or distributed this year.
The monetary donations — which we are proud to say seem to be keeping pace with past years — will be used to offset the cost of those grants.
The most recent monetary donations are from:
Lydia Tankersley or Daniels, $100
In memory of Carl Tilley by Michael Tilley and friends and family of Gahanna, Ohio, $150.
Dawn and Beth Dayton of Beckley, in memory of parents, Donald and Anna Lee Dayton; brothers Terry and Gary Dayton and niece Amy Dayton, $100
Anonymous, $120
Jan and Margaret Datsko of Beckley, $100
W.C. and M.I. McClure of Crab Orchard, in memory of grandson Nicholas, $25
Gerald and Rita Johnson of Beckley, $125
Wickline Insurance of Beckley, $100
Dr. George T. Arnold of Lancaster, S.C,, in memory of wife, Connie Kish Arnold; her parents, Alexander Thomas and Eve Quesenberry; his parents, George and Cris Arnold; and his brother, John R. “Pete” Arnold, $150
Rob and Barb Rappold of Beckley, $100
Bobby and Susan Green of Daniels, $100
Tom and Sherry Cushman of Daniels, $500
Douglas Willis of Beckley, $200
In loving memory of Darrell Moore from Oliver and Reagan, $40
Mike and Delores Vaughan of Beckley, in memory of Paul E. and Madalene Vaughan of Beckley, $100
Anonymous, $25
Today’s total: $1,935
Total to date: $12,540
