Mac's awards grants to extend streak of service

As with so many things in this strange year of 2020, Mac's Toy Fund had to make accommodations to deal with Covid.

This year is the fund's 90th, and organizers did not want to break that long streak of years of providing the children in Raleigh County with toys and other trappings of a happy holiday.

So it was decided that instead of having the traditional party at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convenion Center – where social distancing would be near impossible – Mac's would award grants to other community groups who could more easily conduct smaller, more manageable events.

Grants awarded and their amounts were:

Beckley Dream Center - $4,000

Fayette County Rotary Foundation - $1,000

Toys for Tots - $4,000

Hope Ministries Outreach, Cool Ridge - $1,000

Raleigh County Sheriff's Association - $2,250

Women's Resource Center, Beckley - $3,000

International Association of Fire Fighters Local 795, Beckley - $4,000

United Way of Southern West Virginia - $3,000

Mountain Heart Community Service, Beckley - $3,000

Bread of Life Community Outreach, Naoma - $3,000

Faith Community Church, Beckley - $3,000

Zion West Virginia Inc., Naoma - $2,000

“Mac's is dismayed that its tradition has been interupted this year,” said Dawn A. Dayton, the Fund's president. “But on the other hand, we are pleased that we were able to salvage something for the kids of the area."

Because of the cancellation of this year's main event, there is no collection of used toys. However, Mac's is still seeking monetary donations as it does every year. Donations received will offset the cost of the grants.

Some donations have already been received. Those donors are:

Andy and Stephanie Moscarito of Beaver, $100

Shimira Harbin of Beckley, amount withheld

Jo Carman of Beckley, for grandkids Lily, Micah, Noah, Emma and Ivy Clyburn, $25

Anonymous, $250

Doug Wilcox of Shady Spring, $30

Joyce Maynor of Beckley, $100

Network for Good, $10

Dwight and Karen Zutaut of Peterstown, in memory of son Matthew Dwight Zutaut, who died at age 4 in 1986, $25

Monetary donations to Mac's Toy Fund can be sent to:

Mac's Toy Fund

512 Maxwell Hill Road

Beckley, WV 25801

