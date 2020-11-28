Mac's awards grants to extend streak of service

As with so many things in this strange year of 2020, Mac's Toy Fund had to make accommodations to deal with Covid.
This year is the fund's 90th, and organizers did not want to break that long streak of years of providing the children in Raleigh County with toys and other trappings of a happy holiday.
So it was decided that instead of having the traditional party at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convenion Center – where social distancing would be near impossible – Mac's would award grants to other community groups who could more easily conduct smaller, more manageable events.
Grants awarded and their amounts were:
Beckley Dream Center - $4,000
Fayette County Rotary Foundation - $1,000
Toys for Tots - $4,000
Hope Ministries Outreach, Cool Ridge - $1,000
Raleigh County Sheriff's Association - $2,250
Women's Resource Center, Beckley - $3,000
International Association of Fire Fighters Local 795, Beckley - $4,000
United Way of Southern West Virginia - $3,000
Mountain Heart Community Service, Beckley - $3,000
Bread of Life Community Outreach, Naoma - $3,000
Faith Community Church, Beckley - $3,000
Zion West Virginia Inc., Naoma - $2,000
“Mac's is dismayed that its tradition has been interupted this year,” said Dawn A. Dayton, the Fund's president. “But on the other hand, we are pleased that we were able to salvage something for the kids of the area."
Because of the cancellation of this year's main event, there is no collection of used toys. However, Mac's is still seeking monetary donations as it does every year. Donations received will offset the cost of the grants.
Some donations have already been received. Those donors are:
Andy and Stephanie Moscarito of Beaver, $100
Shimira Harbin of Beckley, amount withheld
Jo Carman of Beckley, for grandkids Lily, Micah, Noah, Emma and Ivy Clyburn, $25
Anonymous, $250
Doug Wilcox of Shady Spring, $30
Joyce Maynor of Beckley, $100
Network for Good, $10
Dwight and Karen Zutaut of Peterstown, in memory of son Matthew Dwight Zutaut, who died at age 4 in 1986, $25
Monetary donations to Mac's Toy Fund can be sent to:
Mac's Toy Fund
512 Maxwell Hill Road
Beckley, WV 25801