charleston, w.va. – Current two-term Secretary of State Mac Warner announced Tuesday that he will be a Republican Party candidate for governor of West Virginia in 2024.
Warner held a press conference and campaign kick-off rally on Tuesday at an event in front of the Veteran's Memorial on the grounds of the WV State Capitol. More than 150 friends and supporters attended the event.
A sixth-generation West Virginian, Secretary Warner is a veteran of the U.S. Army where he served 23 years and retired at the rank of lieutenant colonel. He is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and the WVU College of Law. He was first elected secretary of state in 2016 and then re-elected in 2020.
During the announcement on Tuesday, Warner was accompanied by his wife, Debbie Law Warner, who also serves as a member of the West Virginia Legislature.
