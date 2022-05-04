Months of hard work and research paid off for three students at Mabscott Elementary School who all won awards during the West Virginia State Social Studies Fair last month.
Receiving first place in the category of Division I, Political Science, Group were Mabscott Elementary fifth-graders Elijah Green and Brayden Mashore.
Receiving second place in the category of Division I, Psychology, Individual was Mabscott Elementary fifth-grader Gavin Lockart.
The fifth-graders' teacher Christy Delp said she could not have been prouder of the work accomplished by her students.
“They’ve spent months working on this and it was a big undertaking, and I am proud of them,” Delp said. “Our school is not always viewed as the top, compared to other schools in our county, and I love having the representation that yes, our kids are just as successful as the other schools in the county.”
To get to the state fair, Delp said the students prepared a project on a certain topic. They then created a display showing what they’d learned and gave a presentation to judges. To compete at the state level, students must place first at their school and regional level.
For Green and Mashore, Delp said their project was focused on the history of slavery and delved into the question of why it existed in America.
Green said he felt the most challenging part of putting together the project was all the research that went into it. He added that he got Covid in the middle of preparing the project, which unfortunately left a lot of the work to his partner, Mashore.
Green said the most interesting thing he learned while working on their project was regarding Abraham Lincoln and the part he played in freeing slaves in America.
Mashore said it was tough working without a partner for a while but in the end that made him even more confident about their project and that it would place at the state competition.
“I just felt like we were going to win,” Mashore said. “I was confident, and we knew our material.”
Lockart’s project was called “The Write Way” and focused on the way people hold writing utensils and how it corelates to their personality.
Lockart said he got the idea while playing Scrabble with his family and noticed that his mother held her pencil in a way that was different from him.
From there, Lockart said he found a website that connected the way a person held a pen or pencil to the individual's personality. He said he then used that research to test students and teachers at his school to see what he’d find.
“I tested 20 teachers in my school, and almost all of them were neurotic (according to the test) and disorganized,” he said. “I thought that was pretty interesting.”
Lockart said he was initially disappointed about placing second and not first, but he said he felt better after realizing what an accomplishment it was to go all the way to the state competition, where he competed against one of the larger groups of contestants.
These students were among more than a dozen in Raleigh County who also placed at the state social studies fair.