LUCAS, a first-of-its-kind mobile lung cancer screening unit, will visit Mercer, Monroe, and Nicholas counties in mid-May offering low-dose computed tomography (LDCT) scans.
A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, LUCAS will be at:
• Bluestone Health Center in Princeton from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 18. For an appointment, call 304-431-5499.
• Alderson Medical Clinic from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 19. For an appointment, call 304-445-3140.
• Panther Creek Elementary in Nettie from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 20. For an appointment, call Jessica Burns at 304-226-5725.
The lung cancer screenings are billed to private insurance, Medicaid, or Medicare. Uninsured patients living in West Virginia who meet screening criteria can receive their lung cancer screening on LUCAS through grant funding and donations. A physician’s order and prior authorization from insurance are required to get screened.
Appointments must be made 14 or more days in advance of the visit to allow time for insurance pre-authorizations.
LUCAS, an acronym for Lung Cancer Screening, builds upon the success and infrastructure established by Bonnie’s Bus. In West Virginia, more people die of lung cancer than colorectal, prostate, and breast cancer combined. LUCAS travels to the 42 counties in the state without easy access to lung cancer screening.
Similar to mammography, regular lung cancer screening can detect cancer early, when it is easier to treat and cure.