Lower WV District Ruritan Foundation Director Awarded

The Lower West Virginia District Ruritan was recognized at the National Ruritan Convention held earlier this year in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
Debra Bowman, a Lewisburg resident and the foundation promotion chair for Lower WV District Ruritan, was presented the Garland Gray Award for having the highest percentage of clubs donating to the Ruritan National Foundation in 2021.
Unable to attend the National Convention due to Covid, Bowman, a member of the Maxwelton Ruritan Club, was presented the award by Ken Paugh, National Director at the Lower WV District Ruritan cabinet meeting held in February.
Lower WV District has 24 clubs that are active. Ruritan’s purpose is to create a better understanding among people and through volunteer community service make each community a better place to live and work. If you would like more information regarding Ruritan Clubs in your area, please send a request to ldbowman84@hotmail.com.