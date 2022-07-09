Increased demand at the pump was expected on the Fourth of July holiday weekend, but lower oil prices helped keep prices at the pump heading south.
The national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline has decreased by 8 cents since Monday, falling to $4.72 on Friday. The pump price was down 12 cents from the previous week, but still 23 cents higher on the month and $1.58 higher than one year ago.
West Virginia's average for a gallon of unleaded also came in at $4.72, down 2 cents from Thursday, 8 cents lower on the week and 10 cents lower compared to a month ago. Friday's price is $1.67 more than a year ago.
In Beckley, the overnight price was down one cent to $4.67, which is down 11 cents from a week ago and down 3 cents from one month ago.
The price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Beckley one year ago in Beckley was $3.07.
At other spots around West Virginia, a gallon of gas in Charleston was at $4.83 on Friday, 3 cents lower than the day prior, 7 cents lower in the past week and down 2 cents from one month ago.
In Huntington, the per gallon price was $4.75, down 2 cents overnight, down 9 cents since last week and down 8 cents from one month ago.
According to the latest data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA), gas demand increased from 8.92 million barrels a day to 9.41 million barrels a day ahead of the Fourth of July holiday, according to reporting by AAA, while total domestic gas stocks decreased by 2.5 million barrels.
Typically, these supply/demand trends would put upward pressure on pump prices; however, falling oil prices have contributed to lower pump prices.
At the close of Thursday's formal trading session, WTI rose by $4.20 to settle at $102.73 after falling to $98.53 on Wednesday, the first time the WTI had settled below the $100 mark since May 10, 2022.
Crude prices continue to face strong headwinds amid broad market concerns regarding the potential for economic growth to slow or stall due to rising interest rates and inflation. A lower economic growth rate than expected could cause crude demand to decline, leading prices to follow suit. Additionally, EIA reported that total domestic crude stocks increased by 8.2 million barrels to 423.8 million barrels last week, which is nearly 22 million barrels lower than the storage level last year.
Checking nearby, the average price for a gallon of unleaded gas on Friday in Ohio is at $4.64, Kentucky $4.42, Virginia $4.51, Pennsylvania $4.82 and Maryland $4.65.
Across the nation, the high spot continues to be California, now averaging 13 cents lower than a week ago at $6.14 a gallon. California remains the only state with an average gas price above $5.62, the current average in Hawaii.
The low spots are in Mississippi, Georgia and South Carolina, all at $4.23.