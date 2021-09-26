Beckley native Lisa Strader was 20 years old when she began her career in tourism in West Virginia.
Her first position was the New River Travel Council, now called Visit Southern West Virginia.
Though that organization would later make a huge impact on her life, she said it was simply a position she “fell into” at the time.
“It was just supposed to be a temporary position while one of the staff members was on maternity leave,” she said.
That was nearly 30 years ago and now Strader is the executive director.
“At first when I kind of stumbled into it, I realized this was a new experience and I wanted to give it a shot,” she said. “But after, I really delved into it and saw the opportunity to share my love of my state with other people who were looking to come here or people who didn’t even know abut West Virginia.”
Not all of Strader’s tourism experience is with Visit Southern West Virginia. After a brief stint away rom West Virginia following her initial job at the New River Travel Council, Strader worked as a marketing director for Songer Whitewater, an outdoor adventure company based in Fayetteville, from 1996 to 2006.
Strader said her job in Fayetteville was very hands-on and she regularly interacted with tourists and visitors looking for outdoor activities in the area.
She added that she felt like a tourist herself in Fayetteville because a lot of the activities she was showing tourists, she was participating in herself for the first time as well.
“I definitely didn’t realize ‘til I was older everything that the state had to offer,” she said. “I grew up here, but I’d never taken an inner tube down the New River or went on a rafting trip or took a mountain bike on the trails. I didn’t do that until I got into tourism. I was experiencing it like any other tourist was even though it was my home.”
Very early on in her career, Strader said she started to realized the tourism industry, especially in West Virginia, was predominantly female-led.
“I really don’t know why it’s such a female-oriented industry and I’m not sure if it’s like that everywhere,” she said. “Maybe it’s because the industry is so friendly overall and seems to respect female leadership. It’s just a good gateway to building a career.”
With female leaders to learn from and be inspired by from the very start of her career, Strader said she knew this was a career path she could not only enjoy but advance in.
“When I started in tourism at the New River Travel Council, the director was female. When I worked for Songer Whitewater, the owner was female,” she said. “These two ladies along with the many strong women I work with today have all been, and still are, great role models and mentors. There are so many women in leadership positions in West Virginia tourism – from the state tourism office to other (conventions and visitors bureaus) to our very own county and city parks and recreation departments. I’m very fortunate to have the guidance of many of these leaders from across our region on my board of directors to help guide our organization.”
After nine years with Songer Whitewater, Strader made her way to Visit Southern West Virginia, serving as the public relations and website manager before taking her current position as executive director in early 2019.
“I really enjoy it,” she said. “It’s a labor of love. If anybody wants a job that is truly enjoyable where you get to meet great people and travel and see beautiful places, then tourism is for you.”
Strader said the most challenging part of her job has been learning effective lobbying for southern West Virginia with government officials at the state and local level.
She said that regularly bills or ordinances come up that have the chance to positively or negatively impact the tourist industry and it’s her job to make sure politicians are aware of those effects.
Strader said the pandemic has also shed light on just how important her job really is.
“I think during the pandemic, we did see the effects of not having people travel to our area,” she said, “but since then we have seen an increase in interest in the area. People were looking for drivable vacations, for places with lots of outdoors – in the list of everything people were looking for, we had it all.”
During the height of the pandemic, Strader said she also took the time to enjoy West Virginia’s natural beauty, taking day trips to places through southern West Virginia with her 17-year-old daughter and husband.
With so much to see and do in West Virginia, Strader said her favorite part of the job is introducing people to West Virginia for the first time.
“We see this stuff every day, but to have someone else see it for the first time and you get to see it through their eyes – it’s such a great experience,” she said. “It’s my favorite thing when they say, ‘I had no idea, I had no idea (West Virginia) was this beautiful.’ People coming from everywhere, they’re blown away by the beauty and things that we have to offer.”
Working in the tourism industry for 30-odd years, she said she has learned not only what it takes to excel in her industry but also what it takes to be successful in any field.
“If I had to give advice to the younger generation, I’d tell them ... be honest, be bold, listen and always be willing to learn from those around you who have the experience and the wisdom to help you succeed,” she said. “Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do something just because of your gender. One of my personal mantras is that if someone asks me something that I don’t know – I always follow that statement up with ‘but I will find out.’ I think this is one of the ways I have learned so much along the way.”