beckley, w.va. – The West Virginia Hive recently added Katie Loudin of the West Virginia Community Development Hub and Jen Wood of West Virginia University Institute of Technology (WVU Tech) to its board of directors.
The WV Community Development Hub concurrently added Judy Moore, executive director of the WV Hive and deputy director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority, to its governing body.
Moore said the three non-profits regularly partner on collaborative projects.
“Katie Loudin and Jen Wood are outstanding additions to our engaged WV Hive board of directors,” said Moore. “Their wealth of experience is a valuable asset to our board and they both offer insightful guidance and meaningful oversight on Hive program development, project planning, human resources and financial accountability.”
Loudin is director of strategic development at the West Virginia Community Development Hub, where she has served on the executive leadership team since May 2021. Prior to joining The Hub, Loudin’s professional experience included developing young leaders and growing nonprofit organizations. She was director of community engagement at West Virginia Wesleyan College from 2010 through 2020, when she joined the One Foundation as the West Virginia program director and eventually became its executive director. She became familiar with the WV Hive’s work while in that role and became committed to supporting the mission of the organization.
Jen Wood is executive director of university relations at WVU Tech. An integrated marketing communications professional with two decades of experience promoting the work and successes of nonprofits and higher education institutions, she has extensive experience in event management, public relations, comprehensive marketing strategies and community engagement.
After working in community relations, educational access and higher education for a decade, Wood returned to her alma mater in 2013 to oversee a federal grant-funded student support services program that provides educational and financial support to students who are first-generation, are low-income or have accessibility needs.
In 2014, she became the director of university relations at WVU Tech and was promoted in 2022 to executive director of university relations.
Moore joins the board of the WV Community Development Hub, which was founded in 2009 by a small group of community development leaders who saw an opportunity to establish an approach to catalyze community growth and transformational change in rural areas of West Virginia.
Moore wears many hats at NRGRDA – deputy director of the umbrella organization; executive director of the West Virginia Hive; and president of the Country Roads Angel Network.
Moore has been the executive director of the West Virginia Hive since November 2017; she has built the program to serve a consistent business portfolio of more than 100 incubation and acceleration clients. She led the creation of the Country Roads Angel Network in 2019, becoming its managing director and then president. CRAN is the state’s only accredited angel investment network and has thus far made direct investments totaling more than $1,089,250 to five new Mountain State businesses, with an additional nearly $8 million in leveraged funds.
