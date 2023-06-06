Properties owned by Gov. Jim Justice and his family’s network of businesses are listed among lots for sale at county courthouses next week.
The properties in Raleigh and Wyoming counties were listed in public notices as available at auction because of delinquent taxes. Property taxes in West Virginia go to support public school districts, local libraries, police, public parks and additional local government services.
https://wvmetronews.com/2023/06/06/lots-owned-by-justice-and-his-businesses-listed-as-up-for-auction-by-counties/
