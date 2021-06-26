Some may call her plates a canvas and her kitchen a studio, but Piper Burgess just calls her new business Gourmet Grazing.
“They tell me it’s too pretty to eat,” she says, “but then they eat it anyway, and they really like it.”
The 21-year-old Beckley entrepreneur caterer is turning meats, cheeses, fruits, vegetables and desserts into edible works of art — the kind of art in which folds of pepperoni frame a wheel of cheese on a platter dotted by salami flower buds, cucumber circles and clusters of red grapes, and various cheese slices stand like dominos or pyramids among pistachios, olives, gherkins, dark chocolates and a tiny container of local honey from the White Oak Bee Company.
“Any food is art, really, as long as you put the care into it,” Burgess said.
Call it art. Call it food. Or call it charcuterie. (“Shaar ko tr ee,” a sign in the entryway of her Crab Orchard business explains.) It’s the specialty of Gourmet Grazing and More LLC, the newest business to join Vaught, Inc., on the campus of the former Crab Orchard Elementary School.
But it started in Burgess’ home.
“I just really enjoy being my own boss,” she said.
Ten months ago, she welcomed her first child. And seven months ago, she opened Gourmet Grazing, designing grazing boxes and charcuterie boards in her kitchen just as she had been doing for friends and family for years. Only this time, she was selling them.
Her from-home bath bomb business had, well, bombed. And, Burgess — who had always enjoyed art but never really fully tapped into her artistic side until after she graduated from a homeschool curriculum at age 16 — decided to try her hand at combining that talent with food. It caught the attention of Vaught’s coffee shop.
“I know Dr. Vaught, and I had sold (grazing) boxes to Hilltop Coffee, and I heard this kitchen was available,” she explained. “We talked, and it was a perfect fit.”
Since she opened at 1404 Robert C. Byrd Drive in Crab Orchard back in May, Burgess has been selling her charcuterie boards, grazing boxes, chocolate covered strawberries, sweet boards, fruit bouquets and grazing tables like hotcakes. Her products find their ways to weddings, Mother’s and Father’s Day tables, lunches, dinners and events — “and there are so many holidays I didn’t even know about,” she said. “Every month, I sell out. I’m booked until July 1.”
After that, she’ll still need 24-48 hours notice, because she’s her only employee, and even her smaller boards require at least 45 minutes for cutting and layout. At least for now.
“I would really like a team of people working with me,” she said, envisioning the future of her business. “We could do weddings every weekend and same day orders.”
Gourmet Grazing’s prices range from $10 (for half a dozen chocolate-covered strawberries) to $200 (for a 24-inch charcuterie board that feeds 20 people). Boards in the 10-inch range go for $45, and grazing boxes range from $20 to $50, depending on how many people they are designed to feed.
A complete menu is available online at gourmetgrazingandmore.com, and additional photos and information are visible on her Facebook page, Gourmet Grazing LLC. Customers may also order by calling 304-575-6175.
“A lot of people tell me it tastes even better than it looks,” Burgess said.
She said she is grateful that their opinions and word-of-mouth business recommendations are spreading through the area, but it doesn’t mean quite as much as the smiles Burgess gets when she comes home to her 10-month-old.
“He just loves it when I give him the leftover blueberries,” she said.