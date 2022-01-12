Longtime county rivalry suspended for two years

Following an altercation during the Wyoming County East vs. Westside high school boys basketball game Tuesday, the two schools will no longer compete against each other – at least for the remainder of this year and next year.
Also as a result of the fight, the referees, in compliance with West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission (SSAC) mandates, suspended Westside's coach and three players for two games along with two Wyoming County East players for two games.
The decision includes both boys and girls basketball at any level – varsity, junior varsity, and ninth grade.
Principals Robin Hall, Westside High, and Mallory Green, Wyoming County East, made the decision.
“This is a school-level decision,” explained Deirdre Cline, county schools superintendent. “They don't need my support, but they have it.”
Cline noted the principals' decision is also supported by all five county Board of Education members.
“This decision is in the best interest of our service to the children and to the community. Rivalry can be a good thing, but this one has become toxic,” Cline emphasized.
Cline also noted that the students in the cheering sections did not take part in the altercation.
“This wasn't a brawl,” she said, “it just involved the ball players.”
During a tussle over the ball, one of the players threw a punch which set off the altercation. The situation was quickly halted by nearby adults and sheriff's deputies.
“We are grateful to the police officers who reacted so quickly,” Cline said.
“We are pleased that students in the cheering section followed the direction of the school administrations and did not become involved.
“This is not a healthy environment for our children and the situation continues to escalate,” Cline emphasized, adding the decision would be revisited in a couple of years.
In February 2020, the county Board of Education conducted a special meeting to decide if sporting contests between the two county rivals would be allowed to continue after an increase in the number and intensity of altercations during the games.
Under the watchful eyes of the county Sheriff's Department and separated into eight small groups, nearly 130 people – students, team members, coaches, cheerleaders, faculty, parents, athletic directors, prevention resource officers, and community leaders, among others – voted to continue the games.
Based on that community vote, Cline recommended to the board of education that the games continue, but with increased measures for the safety of children and spectators.
Cline then put spectators on notice that a zero tolerance policy against aggressive behavior of any kind would be strictly enforced.