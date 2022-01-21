Longtime airport manager to retire soon

On the verge of his 82nd birthday, Tom Cochran said he will soon be retiring from the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, which he has managed for the last 24 years.
“I haven’t retired yet. I was just cleaning snow off the runway, but I am planning to retire from daily operations (at the airport),” Cochran told The Register-Herald on Friday.
“However, I hope that I can continue to do something beneficial for the projects that we've got going here at the airport and working somewhat in that capacity.”
For the past few weeks, Cochran said he has been training the man he believes will replace him, longtime Beckley resident Robert Runion.
“I’ve been with (Runion) for a couple months now training and I think he's certainly been a valuable choice that the board has made,” Cochran said. “I think he’ll do a good job and move the airport, hopefully, in different directions and different opportunities and do those things and continue to better what we have here.”
Raleigh County Memorial Airport Authority Chairman Brad Wartella said Runion was hired roughly 60 days ago as an assistant manager.
“There was an assistant hired ... that’s what I can say. There is an assistant to (Cochran) out there,” Wartella said
However, since Cochran has not presented anything formal to the board regarding his retirement, Wartella said he could not make any comments in regard to Cochran’s retirement or his possible replacement.
“Where we are now is that (Cochran) has not officially resigned from the position so we really don't have anything to say until – we would have to do that, like at a board meeting to then name or actually announce a replacement,” he said.
Wartella said the Airport Authority is scheduled to meet Tuesday, but he was not sure if anything regarding Cochran’s retirement is on the agenda as he does not typically receive the agenda until the day before.
He added that personnel matters “do not always appear on the agenda,” as they are normally discussed in executive session.
When Cochran officially retires and a replacement is selected by the board, Wartella said it is then that the board would make its official announcement.
Looking back on his years at the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, Cochran said he started at a time in his life when most others would have been considering retirement.
“I was in the coal mine industry for 30 years back from the early '60s,” he said. "Actually, I retired from the coal industry in July (1997) and the reason I remember this is because it was my birthday. I retired on July 7, 1997, in the coal industry, and I went to work July 8, 1997, at the airport. So, I had a one-day vacation.”
Cochran, who attended Spartan School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Okla., said being hired by the airport all those years ago was a dream come true.
“I had gone to aviation school many years ago and due to the economy and other things within the industry ... there were major layoffs and I got misplaced and I returned back to my original career in the coal industry for 30 years,” he said. “So, when I got the opportunity to have a career change in midlife, or a little later ... it's just been a dream come true for me to be able to be here and be able to work in an industry that I’m very fond of.”
Cochran said he is proud of all that the airport has accomplished during his tenure as manager and looks forward to seeing how it will progress in the future.
“In 1999 through the first three years of 2000, we were able to develop a new industrial park on the west side of the airport that has created well over 300 jobs that was instrumental in promoting the opportunities that we're looking at today,” he said. “That's part of the ongoing projects that we have now. We are an aero ready community, meaning the airport is ready to support the aerospace industry. That's major. It's an opportunity that sometimes I wondered would ever come to fruition.”
The expanding opportunities Cochran is refering to are the result of several million dollars in federal grant funding recently awarded to the airport.
In October the Raleigh County Memorial Airport was awarded a $2.9 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to lengthen its taxiway, which was secured with the help of New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA) Director Jina Belcher.
The money follows the $8.3 million in federal funds that Belcher worked with federal lawmakers to secure. The last part of the funding, a $1.75 million Economic Development Administration (EDA) grant, was awarded in February 2021.
The money is being used to develop Cochran's longtime vision of building an aerospace industry in Raleigh County.
“We're on the threshold right now of starting the construction of the development of the properties that we plan to promote the aerospace industry, to this area,” he said. “Bringing not just a few jobs, but a whole new industry of opportunities in aerospace, in engineering, manufacturing, and maintenance overhaul opportunities.
“My interest was, throughout what we’re doing, we're giving our youth a choice of looking at a different industry, a different opportunity for them. We don't want to continue to educate our children and have to send them off somewhere else to work. We want to give them a choice if they want to stay home, we want them to be here.”
In addition to his dedication to the airport, Cochran also has a passion for serving his community. The Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce took notice and recently named Cochran as the recipient of its Community Leadership Award, which will be presented to Cochran during the chamber’s annual dinner in March.
“(Tom Cochran is) one of those people, in my opinion, that believes that your life is judged on what you give back to others, not what you take for yourself,” said Michelle Rotellini, president and chief executive officer of the Beckley-Raleigh County Chamber of Commerce.
“And that's why Tom (Cochran) is on all of the boards that he's on, because every one of those boards is a way to give back to the community ... He's put his energy into organizations that are service focused or focused on economic development or moving West Virginia forward. He wants to see our state prosper for our youth. He has no self-interest in that other than wanting to truly give back.”
Cochran said he is grateful and humbled being selected for the award.
“I was born three miles down the road from the airport. I grew up here,” he said.
“I'm one of the few that lived here, that loved it here, that had an opportunity to work here and the opportunity to stay here. I'm proud of where I come from and I'm just overwhelmed by the recognition and the honor that the chamber has offered to me. That certainly was not on my horizon, that something like that would come my way. But I’m certainly appreciative and very thankful for the opportunity just to be able to serve my home county.”