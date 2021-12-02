CHARLESTON — Customers visiting the Welch DMV Regional Office this week may experience longer wait times due to reduced staff in the office from Covid-19-related exposures.
If possible, any customers who need immediate assistance are encouraged to do their transactions via the online services portal at dmv.wv.gov or at one of DMV's local kiosks, including one at the Kroger on Stafford Drive in Princeton.
Customers with dealer or individual title work, vehicle registration renewals and returned plates may use the drop box outside the Welch Regional Office.
Additionally, customers may consider visiting a nearby regional office, including the Princeton, Beckley or Logan offices.
For more information or to make an appointment, visit the DMV website.